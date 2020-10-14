Join or Sign In

Ice Build & Explore Survival for iOS

By Nikita Denisov

Developer's Description

A sandbox game with the ability to create whatever you want. The game has elements of survival, resource extraction, creation and construction of new blocks.

Beautiful pixel cubic graphics will please you! Discover the secrets of a lost island. Take a stroll through the snowy deserts during a snowfall.

Explore the vast expanses of winter islands. Place blocks of stone, wood to build yourself a hut. Beware of dangerous wild animals in the snow biome.

Take up arms to protect yourself.

Get started now!

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

