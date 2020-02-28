A beautiful city which is filled with dream homes got damaged by flood. The city needs your help and you can easily help them with your house building and house repairing skills.

Its the right time to become a hero and start doing house repairing by heavy machinery. In this construction simulator game, you will do the house repairing and re-construct the roads as well. You have to fix all the houses by heavy machinery and make the dream homes again. House building and house repairing was never seems to be that much excited. This construction simulator game is more enjoyable for those who love doing construction stuff, like house repairing and house building.

So all the repairmen, lets start this construction simulator game and get ready for some fun.