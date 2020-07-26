Sign in to add and modify your software
This Hotel cleaning & Decorating game will teach you about the ways to clean the Hotel and decorate it to show more beautiful. Kids always love to play cleaning & Decorating games. The hotel room cleaning & Decorating game has all kind of kids fun
Hotel cleaning & Decorating game includes:
Room Cleaning and decoration
Kitchen cleanup and decoration
Garden cleanup and decoration
Receptionist Area cleanup and decoration
Dining area cleaning and decoration
Wonderful cleaning and decorating gameplay
Real experience of housekeeping
Different kind of cleaning tools use
Find the misplaced items and place them at right place
Great music and pretty good graphics
Decorate places
Download it free & Cheer up kids!