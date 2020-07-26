Join or Sign In

Hotel Cleaning & Decorating Game for Android

By GameiFun - Educational games Free

Developer's Description

By GameiFun - Educational games

This Hotel cleaning & Decorating game will teach you about the ways to clean the Hotel and decorate it to show more beautiful. Kids always love to play cleaning & Decorating games. The hotel room cleaning & Decorating game has all kind of kids fun

Hotel cleaning & Decorating game includes:

Room Cleaning and decoration

Kitchen cleanup and decoration

Garden cleanup and decoration

Receptionist Area cleanup and decoration

Dining area cleaning and decoration

Wonderful cleaning and decorating gameplay

Real experience of housekeeping

Different kind of cleaning tools use

Find the misplaced items and place them at right place

Great music and pretty good graphics

Decorate places

Download it free & Cheer up kids!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
