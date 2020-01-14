Do you like bus games or do you like simulation games? Then you will like this game too. Select your bus and start the adventure ride across the city. Reach the pick up point and let the passengers get into the bus. Once all the passengers get in to the bus, drive to the destination by following the arrows. Drop the passengers at the final destination point.

There are many bus options for you to drive. Do not over speed as passengers safety is most important. Follow the instructions carefully while you drive. Do not collie with any other vehicles or objects on the road.

Features:

* Amazing Bus Driving Game

* Many Buses to Drive

* Easy and Smooth Controls

* Free Roam and Career Modes

* Different Themes