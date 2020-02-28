The Healthbox 3.0 App enables you to:
- Get insight information on how your smart ventilation system Healthbox 3.0 takes care of your indoor air quality day and night
- Have a clear and instant view on the air quality in your home
- Check the history of the air quality in different rooms
- Personalise your ventilation according to your needs (Health, Eco or Intense profile)
- Boost or lower the ventilation mode manually
- Get a warning when the air quality is critical or when there is a system error
You need a Healthbox 3.0 ventilation system to have full access to the Healthbox 3.0 App.
More info on www.renson.be.
