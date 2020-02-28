The Healthbox 3.0 App enables you to:

- Get insight information on how your smart ventilation system Healthbox 3.0 takes care of your indoor air quality day and night

- Have a clear and instant view on the air quality in your home

- Check the history of the air quality in different rooms

- Personalise your ventilation according to your needs (Health, Eco or Intense profile)

- Boost or lower the ventilation mode manually

- Get a warning when the air quality is critical or when there is a system error

You need a Healthbox 3.0 ventilation system to have full access to the Healthbox 3.0 App.

More info on www.renson.be.