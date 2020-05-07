When is Mother's Day in 2020 ?

Mother's Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10, 2020

In the United States, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. In some countries it was changed to dates that were significant to the majority religion, or to historical dates.

In most Arab countries, Mother's Day is always celebrated on the 21st of March, which is the Spring equinox.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in Lent

A mother is the one who does not care for her own life to give birth to a new life she is the one who spoils all her wishes to fulfill the wishes of her child she is the one runs from pillar to post to perform countless responsibilities regarding her baby a mother cannot be defined like that she is the sum total of all the fulfillments of needs and wishes of her child. Mothers love is considered to be the only unconditional love in this huge universe.It is holy and pure and it does not get shattered with time. A mother serves a child all through the year so it is the responsibility of the child to make her mother happy at least on a special day of the year. The day is Mothers Day. On this day all children can make their mothers feel special by preparing some handmade cards for their mother where you can write about all those things which you feel for your mother and express in your own ways that how much you mother is special to you. You may also write beautiful poems or verses on the handmade cards for your mother and write some mothers day quotes which will add to overall effect. All in all you cards must show what you exactly feel for your