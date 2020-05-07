Sign in to add and modify your software
Amazing Happy Mother's Day e-cards select from more than 1,000 ecards available to pick and choose !!! Great cards and you can send cards instantly by Line, Facebook, Twitter, Google+, WhatsApp, E-Mail, Printer and many more of Social Network or save to your photo library. Its also very easy steps.(Free)
Special features:
Select category of photo
Select one of your favorite photo (Change another photo by slide only one finger) and choose the icon that you want on the top menu
[Heart ICON] = Set as your favorite photo on your device (mobile, notebook, PC etc.)
[Square ICON] = Set wallpaper on your device
[Share ICON] = Share photo easily via Line, Facebook, Twitter, Google+, WhatsApp, E-Mail, Printer and many more of Social Network.
[Magnifying glass ICON] = Expand selected photo
[Save ICON] = Save selected photo on your device
----- All for FREE -----