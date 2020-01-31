X

Hansel & Gretel Live Wallpaper for Android

By HardSoftCo $1.99

Developer's Description

By HardSoftCo

~=LIVE WALLPAPER=~

** Please put screen in Portrait mode before setting wallpaper! Once it is set, you can put it in Landscape! **

Like pages in a living storybook, Hansel & Gretel and the witch in front of the candy house!

* Layered motion depth effect!

* Realistic smoke billows from chimney!

* Charming vintage animation!

Looks great in Portrait or Landscape. Landscape zooms in and lets you see the animation in greater detail. To see this, please go to your phone's "Display" settings and make sure "Auto-Rotate Screen" is checked. Also, please ensure you are running a third party launcher, as most built-in launchers do not support home screen rotation. Supported launchers include Go Launcher, ADW Launcher, and LauncherPro, all available for free from the Android Market.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.00

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
