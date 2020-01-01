Free Music, Lyrics and Videos Apps "Guns N Roses" for you fans.

Sweet Child O' Mine

November Rain

Don't Cry

Welcome to the Jungle

Patience

Paradise City

Estranged

You Could Be Mine

Disclamer :

This application complies with the US copyright law guidelines on fair use, we are not affiliated in any way

for the music. we do not claim any relationship with them. This application is made for fans. if you believe there is a direct violation of the

copyright or trademark that does not follow the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.