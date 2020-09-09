Guess Who's There? is a highly addictive, simple, deductive and pedagogical game. It is designed for the entire family from 4 years to 90.

The game requires players to determine who their opponents mystery person is by deductive reasoning and process of elimination. Engaging children in verbal communications and social interaction, this gives you the opportunity to practice visually discerning objects as well as forming relevant questions about those differences.

DISCLAIMERS

The game is extremely addictive and inevitably leads to improving your relationship with your loved ones.

The game does NOT have online support and encourages you to play at home or over video chat as you would with most board games to help make your family gatherings and video chats more special!

DIFFERENT FUN PACKS

Classic

Artsy Animals

Boo Squad

Wizardry

Winter is Coming

BENEFITS

Helps with visual perception, discerning, and observation skills

Provides opportunity to practice forming questions

HOW TO PLAY

Players are randomly assigned a character. Each player takes turns asking a question regarding a single attribute that may apply to their opponents character, such as "Does your monster have eyes?".

Going back and forth in this manner, players flip over the cards that cannot match their opponents character. The first player to correctly name their opponents card wins.

SUPPORT

For any issues or feedback, please feel free to contact me directly at dave+whosthere@elsonbaty.ca