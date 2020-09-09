Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Guess Who's There? for iOS

By David Elsonbaty Free

Developer's Description

By David Elsonbaty

Guess Who's There? is a highly addictive, simple, deductive and pedagogical game. It is designed for the entire family from 4 years to 90.

The game requires players to determine who their opponents mystery person is by deductive reasoning and process of elimination. Engaging children in verbal communications and social interaction, this gives you the opportunity to practice visually discerning objects as well as forming relevant questions about those differences.

DISCLAIMERS

The game is extremely addictive and inevitably leads to improving your relationship with your loved ones.

The game does NOT have online support and encourages you to play at home or over video chat as you would with most board games to help make your family gatherings and video chats more special!

DIFFERENT FUN PACKS

Classic

Artsy Animals

Boo Squad

Wizardry

Winter is Coming

BENEFITS

Helps with visual perception, discerning, and observation skills

Provides opportunity to practice forming questions

HOW TO PLAY

Players are randomly assigned a character. Each player takes turns asking a question regarding a single attribute that may apply to their opponents character, such as "Does your monster have eyes?".

Going back and forth in this manner, players flip over the cards that cannot match their opponents character. The first player to correctly name their opponents card wins.

SUPPORT

For any issues or feedback, please feel free to contact me directly at dave+whosthere@elsonbaty.ca

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now