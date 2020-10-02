Sign in to add and modify your software
The best 80's music application for your smartphone, tablet, or any device with Android operating system.
Features:
Enjoy 80's music in high quality.
Low data usage.
Modern and friendly design, easy navigation therefore, we will find all 80's music easily.
Top Artists, all the best of your favorite artists.
Shuffle and repeat menu.
Share the best 80's songs with your friends, on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus ...
Song List:
Racism Sucks - 7 Seconds
I Ran (So Far Away) - A Flock of Seagulls
The Winner Takes It All - Abba
Back In Black - AC/DC
Hells Bells - AC/DC
You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
Take On Me - a-ha
Cruel Summer - Bananarama
Heaven is a Place on Earth - Belinda Carlisle
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
Why Should I Worry - Billy Joel
Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi
You Give Love a Bad Name - Bon Jovi
Holding Out for a Hero - Bonnie Tyler
Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
Heaven - Bryan Adams
Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams
If I Could Turn Back Time - Cher
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
Ashes to Ashes - David Bowie
Animal - Def Leppard
Photograph - Def Leppard
Pour Some Sugar on Me - Def Leppard
Endless Love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran
Rio - Duran Duran
The Final Countdown - Europe
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) - Eurythmics
Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Paradise City - Guns N' Roses
Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N' Roses
Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N' Roses
Alone - Heart
What About Love? - Heart
Once Upon a Time In New York City - Huey Lewis
Hallowed Be Thy Name - Iron Maiden
I Love 80's 'N Roll - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Part of Your World - Jodi Benson
Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Journey
Running Up that Hill - Kate Bush
Walking On Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
Footloose - Kenny Loggins
Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
Simple Man - Klaus Nomi
Funkytown - Lipps Inc.
Cult of Personality - Living Colour
Like a Prayer - Madonna
Live to Tell - Madonna
Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Fade to Black - Metallica
For Whom the Bell Tolls - Metallica
Master of Puppets - Metallica
One - Metallica
Orion - Metallica
Bad - Michael Jackson
Beat It - Michael Jackson
Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
Man in the Mirror - Michael Jackson
Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Physical - Olivia Newton-John
Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
Say, Say, Say - Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson
In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins
Another Brick In the Wall, Pt. 2 - Pink Floyd
Where Is My Mind? - Pixies
Nothin' But a Good Time - Poison
Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution
When Doves Cry - Prince & The Revolution
Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
I Want to Break Free - Queen
Listen to Your Heart - Roxette
Walk This Way - Run-DMC
Tom Sawyer - Rush
80's You Like a Hurricane - Scorpions
Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds
Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
It's My Life - Talk Talk
Burning Down the House - Talking Heads
Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears
Shout - Tears for Fears
Eternal Flame - The Bangles
Every Breath You Take - The Police
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Lies - Thompson Twins
Africa - Toto
We're Not Gonna Take It - Twisted Sister
With or Without You - U2
Dreams - Van Halen
Hot for Teacher - Van Halen
Jump - Van Halen
Panama - Van Halen
I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston
Kurenai - X Japan
This World Over - XTC
Disclaimer:
- All contain used in this app are copyright to their respective owners and usage falls within the fair usage guideliness.
- No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the image/logos/names/songs will be honored.