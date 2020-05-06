This Super Grand Robot Car Battle Game is specially design for crazy fans of robot games and Flash Lightning Speed Battle by Gaminati Studio where Robot Shooting is going on to finish evil robotic forces in survival war .Do you love Super Car Robot fighting games? Are Realistic steel super car robot war transform fight and death row Grand super car robot battle superheroes games challenging and fun? if yes then this ultimate Super car robot war game is for you , where big robots are fighting for life.

In this Grand Car Robot battle game you have chance to take part in the futuristic robot battle against super robots warriors and Fight with Grand Robots to survive and rescue the city Like flash Lightning Speed Robot Superhero . This robot fighting and transformation simulator will let you drive a super flash speed car and also play as a gigantic robot after robot transformation in this game. Make the best strategy before you drive the super robot car to the target location. Use guns and your armory to battle against other robots. Target, aim and shoot your opponents against dangerous attacks. Make the best use of your robotic powers and eliminate the enemy squad in this futuristic super car robot battle game and robot transformation game. The city is under attack so you better hurry. Enough city robot transport. Its time to rush to the rescue of the citizens and help them fight the powerful robots and defeat those futuristic robot and destroy the mortal flash speed super cars.

Features of Grand Robot Car Battle:USA Robot Super Car Game:

Robot to super car and super car to flash speed robot transformation

animation.

Super Grand Robot Car Battle As a Flash Lightning Speed Robot.

New Big city 2018!

Different Robotic Super cars to Choose.

Fantastic and different fighting animation , Punches and Kicks.

Different monster robots and super cars As a Enemies for Fight.

Realistic Car controller for super cars and smooth controls for flash speed hero.

Super flash speed effects.

Fighting like Real Superheroes and fight for Clash of Justice.

Game Play of Grand Robot Car Battle:USA Robot Super Car Game

The Game play of this Grand Super car robot city war heroes is very interested and simple. This Super Car Robot Transform battle gives you options of futuristic warrior super flash speed robots with transformation into cars and shooting weapons. It shows the health, skills, and speed bar with every super hero robot option. Enjoy the futuristic robot transformation into car and car into futuristic Flash speed robot to battle against the rivals with ultimate real monsters robots. Win warriors epic battle with intense shooting. It is a city rescue survival mission from monster robot ,Super Robot Sports Cars and Muscle Car Super Robots.

You can also Unlock the warrior robot flying flash speed heroes. The furious monster robot war has already start in the city and everyone is locked down their houses , the battle of super flying heroes robot and monster evil robot in this futuristic city, whether Evil monster or Super car would be triumph. Beside the Super car robot war, you are also a Super flash robot in this futuristic city ,So transform into sports car or into flash speed robot to fight with monster robots for city survival. So become a Mortal Flash Lightning speed Kombat super robot hero and become a part of this Super Car Transformation Robot battle.