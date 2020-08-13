GZ Heart&Stress Pro app uses Apple Watch (HealthKit) to detect heart rate and stress in real time. It can deeply analyzes the heart rate distribution and anxiety (read through HealthKit), and provides a variety of intuitive charts. Let you pay more attention to your heart health and psychological pressure. So that you can better release stress, relieve anxiety, and stay away from depression! An essential app for anxious people!

Features:

1. Real-time heartbeat monitoring and psychological testing through Apple Watch and HealthKit

2. Quickly get the heart rate and psychological stress status of the day through widgets and Apple Watch

3. Get weekly / historical heart rate / stress / anxiety analysis level

3. Can intuitively see the ratio / change of heart rate at various levels every day, allowing you to better understand the state of heart health / mental stress

4. Intuitive comparison of exercise heart rate without having to care about each specific exercise

5. Able to browse various health data trends in a weekly / monthly manner

-=You can pay special attention to psychological stress in various special periods, such as: during the aunt, during anxiety, during high-intensity work

--You can also see the changes in mental and heart health through long-term trend analysis and analyze your exercise results

Note:

1. GZ Heart App will read the health data on your phone through HealthKit, including: heart rate, resting heart rate, activity energy, exercise, etc., and use these data to analyze the trend of your heart rate in various scenarios.

2. The graphs and data of GZ Heart App are only for heart rate data reference. It cannot give you professional health advice, nor can it replace professional doctors and instruments. If you feel there is a problem with your health, be sure to consult a professional doctor.