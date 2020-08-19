Join or Sign In

Funny Voice - Magic Sound Effects & Voice Modifier for Android

By Hantata Team Free

Developer's Description

By Hantata Team

Do you want to hear your voice in different sound?

A smart and funny voice changer app for voice editor. There are plenty of awesome character can be used to change your voice into male or female, child, superhero, alien and so on.

Best Voice Changer is a great and funny voice changer & voice editor tool, that you can record your voice or anyones voice, easily edit and change it with any voice effect that you want. Voice Modifier for Android - Free sound effects is designed to change your voice so easy and fun.

Includes Following Audio Effects

Helium

Hexafluoride

Cave

Chipmunk

Monster

Alien

Kid

Bee

Death

Spiral

Slow Fast

Big Small Sound

And more...

What Smart Voice Modifier - Sound Effects can do

Record your voice and apply effects.

List all the audios from the SD card, choose an audio and apply funny effects.

Easy to use the high-quality voice changer

Make funny practical jokes or frightening jokes.

Save, share, set your records as a phone ringtone, notification ringtone, alarm ringtone.

You can share your changed voice to your friend via facebook, twiter, instagram, maill (ex: gmail, yahoo).

Enjoy our Audio Effects Studio - Free Voice Changer and share the result with your friends on Facebook or Instagram.

If you like Smart Voice Modifier , please take a minute to rate us 5 stars on Google Play market.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
