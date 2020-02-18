Looking for the latest and lowest petrol & diesel prices in your city? Heres Fuler, a simple application that is designed to give real-time fuel prices just on a tap. Select your city and get the list of petrol and diesel prices in all the major cities and towns of India.
Key Features:
- Todays petrol price in India
- Todays diesel price in India
- Find fuel price state wise
- Great and easy to use optimized User Interface
- Real time updates.
Our goal is to make Fuelr a simple as well as useful application and provide each of our users a real-time fuel price of all the major cities of India on their palm.
