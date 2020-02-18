X

Fuelr | Todays Petrol & Diesel Price in India for iOS

Looking for the latest and lowest petrol & diesel prices in your city? Heres Fuler, a simple application that is designed to give real-time fuel prices just on a tap. Select your city and get the list of petrol and diesel prices in all the major cities and towns of India.

Key Features:

- Todays petrol price in India

- Todays diesel price in India

- Find fuel price state wise

- Great and easy to use optimized User Interface

- Real time updates.

Our goal is to make Fuelr a simple as well as useful application and provide each of our users a real-time fuel price of all the major cities of India on their palm.

What's new in version 1.3

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

