Looking for the latest and lowest petrol & diesel prices in your city? Heres Fuler, a simple application that is designed to give real-time fuel prices just on a tap. Select your city and get the list of petrol and diesel prices in all the major cities and towns of India.

Key Features:

- Todays petrol price in India

- Todays diesel price in India

- Find fuel price state wise

- Great and easy to use optimized User Interface

- Real time updates.

Our goal is to make Fuelr a simple as well as useful application and provide each of our users a real-time fuel price of all the major cities of India on their palm.