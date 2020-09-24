Join or Sign In

Free Kick Goalkeeper-Football Soccer Cup:Funny 3D Kicking Match It Game for iOS

By JuYing Yu Free

Developer's Description

By JuYing Yu

This is a chance to make your dream of to be a super shooter come true!

A fast paced football match game! The Most Realistic 3D Scene. Beautiful sound and passion's cheerleading

Get the most exciting 3D goalkeeping experience here, now its your time to be a super goalkeeper!

Use Goalkeeper's hand based ball control to try and save the ball as the soccer player shoots at the goal.

You just slide your finger to control the goalkeeper!

Features

- Great visuals and immersive sound

- Real 3D Scene goalkeeping feel.

- Slide controls for stunning saves.

- Beautiful High Jump to save the goal.

How to play:

- Try to slide the screen to control your goalkeeper to hold the soccer.

- You have 3 lives for each match.

- The speed of you slide decide the goalkeeper's high jump.

- Save as many as you can by intercepting the ball with your finger to slide.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

