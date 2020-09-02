Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fortune Quest:Raid for Android

By Dotomchi Games Free

Developer's Description

By Dotomchi Games

Fortune Quest:Raid is a clicker game upgrading 25 series of units to destroy giant monsters with the power of Cube.

Game Rules

1. Tap with your fingers to damage giant monsters on game screen. More taps, more damages. Just tap it fast.

2. You can get War Funds and Orbs when you beat monsters. With this rewards, you may upgrade your Tap Hammer and units, or you may get new units.

3. If you upgrade your tap hammer, tap damage will be more powerful.

4. Units automatically participate in the battle and help the others. If you upgrade units, their attack power and HP maybe strengthen, or number of participant units might be increased.

5. Every 10 stages, you encounter a strong boss monster. If you beat the boss, new stage opens, and you will face stronger monsters.

6. There are also units using magical power(Sorcerer, Cleric, Nightmare, Summoner, Priest, Wizard). They can cast very powerful magic. Upgrade their HP to survive longer.

7. Upgrade unit items to increase HP and additional attack power.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.27

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.27

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now