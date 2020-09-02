Fortune Quest:Raid is a clicker game upgrading 25 series of units to destroy giant monsters with the power of Cube.

Game Rules

1. Tap with your fingers to damage giant monsters on game screen. More taps, more damages. Just tap it fast.

2. You can get War Funds and Orbs when you beat monsters. With this rewards, you may upgrade your Tap Hammer and units, or you may get new units.

3. If you upgrade your tap hammer, tap damage will be more powerful.

4. Units automatically participate in the battle and help the others. If you upgrade units, their attack power and HP maybe strengthen, or number of participant units might be increased.

5. Every 10 stages, you encounter a strong boss monster. If you beat the boss, new stage opens, and you will face stronger monsters.

6. There are also units using magical power(Sorcerer, Cleric, Nightmare, Summoner, Priest, Wizard). They can cast very powerful magic. Upgrade their HP to survive longer.

7. Upgrade unit items to increase HP and additional attack power.