Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
After enabling the Device Administrator permission to lock the screen, you must uninstall via the "Uninstall app" option in the application.
- This application requires Accessibility Services to support the following features.
Turn off or lock the screen
Virtual Home key/Back key/Recent apps/Last used app
Make the floating button automatically show/hide