You enter the inn, order some ale... flip or drink? It's up to you! Go back in time and enjoy a true medieval experience while having fun flipping stuff. It can't get better than this (maybe at Oktoberfest)

Flip or Drink Features:

Ridiculously easy to learn! Tap left or right to flip your drink!

Lots of beer tanks, jugs, bottles, goblets and more to flip!

Share your score with friends and challenge them!

Endless Fun.

Haptic Feedback

Beautiful graphics, animations and colour palette that takes you back to the Dark Ages

Awesome sounds and effects

Optimised for iPhone X, XS and XR