Fishing Journey - Win Gift & Reward for Android

By Full-joy games Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Full-joy games Studio

Fishing Journey is your favorite fishing game. Start your journey with your doggy pal. Explore around the sea world to catch various kinds of fish. Improve your fishing skills to be a fishing legend.

Features:

- Simple to play, unstoppable game fun.

- Over 100 species of rare fish to gather.

- 5 mystery sea worlds to explore.

- Upgrade your fishing skills to become a fishing legend.

- A lovely doggy pal help you earn more rewards.

- Free to play.

Recommend this lovely game to your friends and families.

Enjoy and feel free to contact us via,

- Email: ddggkang@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.5

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 0.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
