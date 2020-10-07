Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Eyes Color Changer(Eye Lens) is an photo editor application to change you eyes color from variety of the eye lens . this is totally free
application all use full features are completely free. Now you can digitally change your eyes lens and match with your out let to make an
attractive picture to share with your friends via Facebook, Instagram whats app and other social networks. enjoy this app and make more
fun with your friends. all other features are listed below. thanks.
Features:
Make eyes pretty and good looking.
Many realistic and natural eye colors to choose from.
Eye color changer that makes your eyes look real.
Collection of eye color lens
Make your eyes more beautiful and attractive.
Easy to use, user friendly
Try on new colored eye contacts and colored eye lenses.
Save photos to gallery.
Share colored lens photos after editing
Share your photos via Facebook, Instagram and other social networks
How to use Photo Eye Lens Color Editor
firstly download application from play store and install on your device
Open Eyes Color Changer(Eye Lens) application on your mobile
Choose photo from gallery or capture with camera
crop image as you want
Adjust selection on eyes image
Quick zoom photo & adjust points
Choose eye lens from list
Adjust visibility of photo
Save and share image