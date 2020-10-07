Eyes Color Changer(Eye Lens) is an photo editor application to change you eyes color from variety of the eye lens . this is totally free

application all use full features are completely free. Now you can digitally change your eyes lens and match with your out let to make an

attractive picture to share with your friends via Facebook, Instagram whats app and other social networks. enjoy this app and make more

fun with your friends. all other features are listed below. thanks.

Features:

Make eyes pretty and good looking.

Many realistic and natural eye colors to choose from.

Eye color changer that makes your eyes look real.

Collection of eye color lens

Make your eyes more beautiful and attractive.

Easy to use, user friendly

Try on new colored eye contacts and colored eye lenses.

Save photos to gallery.

Share colored lens photos after editing

Share your photos via Facebook, Instagram and other social networks

How to use Photo Eye Lens Color Editor

firstly download application from play store and install on your device

Open Eyes Color Changer(Eye Lens) application on your mobile

Choose photo from gallery or capture with camera

crop image as you want

Adjust selection on eyes image

Quick zoom photo & adjust points

Choose eye lens from list

Adjust visibility of photo

Save and share image