FANTASTIC HIDDEN OBJECT PUZZLE ADVENTURE GAME FROM THE CREATORS OF ENIGMATIS AND GRIM LEGENDS!

Sorcerer's Mirror is the second chapter in the Eventide series. Eventide takes place in a world of Slavic legends, and tells the story of a bold botanist who embarks on a quest to rescue her niece from the clutches of a mysterious sorcerer named Tvardovsky.

BUY ONCE - ENJOY ENDLESSLY!

Unlock the game to own it forever!

Embark on a mystical adventure in a forgotten mountain village ruled by an immortal sorcerer. Can you unravel his secret?

INSPIRED BY ACTUAL SLAVIC LEGENDS!

Explore an enchanted world full of imps, apparitions, magical animals, and other mysterious creatures taken directly from Eastern European folk and fairy tales.

SHAPE THE STORY WITH YOUR CHOICES!

The decisions you make will influence the fate of characters and the end of the game.

MEET LEGENDARY CHARACTERS!

Enlist the help of larger-than-life characters from Slavic folklore, like famous XVIII-century outlaw Yanosik, to defeat the evil mage.

A CHALLENGING JOURNEY THROUGH BREATHTAKING LOCATIONS!

Test yourself in mini-games and puzzles while venturing though the beautifully painted mountains full of wildlife and amazing creatures.

SUPERB VOICE ACTING!

Narrated by acclaimed voice actor Michael McConnohie, who's known for lending his voice to characters in legendary games.

BUILD YOUR OWN HERBARIUM AND IMP COLLECTION!

Collect the cards of magical creatures and herbs in your diary.

Enter the world of Slavic legends!

Explore gorgeous, hand-painted locations!

Meet legendary characters from folk tales!

Shape the story with your choices!

Enjoy the immersive work of a famous voice actor!

+++ MORE ARTIFEX MUNDI GAMES ! +++

Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders

Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child

Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt

Queen's Quest 3: The End of Dawn

The Secret Order 5: The Buried Kingdom

+++ WE ARE HERE +++

WWW: http://artifexmundi.com

FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/artifexmundi

TWITTER: http://twitter.com/ArtifexMundi

FORUM: http://forum.artifexmundi.com

YOUTUBE: http://youtube.com/user/ArtifexMundi

PINTEREST: http://pinterest.com/artifexmundi

INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/artifexmundi

AM Club is a monthly subscription. Once a month you will receive a golden key on your account that we call an Unlock. You can exchange it for any game available in the Club! Additionally every AM Club subscriber has a 30% discount on other Artifex Mundi Club games! Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Terms of Use: https://www.artifexmundi.com/docs/amc/gtc/en

Privacy policy: https://www.artifexmundi.com/docs/amc/pp/en