Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror for iOS

By Artifex Mundi Free

Developer's Description

By Artifex Mundi

FANTASTIC HIDDEN OBJECT PUZZLE ADVENTURE GAME FROM THE CREATORS OF ENIGMATIS AND GRIM LEGENDS!

Sorcerer's Mirror is the second chapter in the Eventide series. Eventide takes place in a world of Slavic legends, and tells the story of a bold botanist who embarks on a quest to rescue her niece from the clutches of a mysterious sorcerer named Tvardovsky.

BUY ONCE - ENJOY ENDLESSLY!

Unlock the game to own it forever!

Embark on a mystical adventure in a forgotten mountain village ruled by an immortal sorcerer. Can you unravel his secret?

INSPIRED BY ACTUAL SLAVIC LEGENDS!

Explore an enchanted world full of imps, apparitions, magical animals, and other mysterious creatures taken directly from Eastern European folk and fairy tales.

SHAPE THE STORY WITH YOUR CHOICES!

The decisions you make will influence the fate of characters and the end of the game.

MEET LEGENDARY CHARACTERS!

Enlist the help of larger-than-life characters from Slavic folklore, like famous XVIII-century outlaw Yanosik, to defeat the evil mage.

A CHALLENGING JOURNEY THROUGH BREATHTAKING LOCATIONS!

Test yourself in mini-games and puzzles while venturing though the beautifully painted mountains full of wildlife and amazing creatures.

SUPERB VOICE ACTING!

Narrated by acclaimed voice actor Michael McConnohie, who's known for lending his voice to characters in legendary games.

BUILD YOUR OWN HERBARIUM AND IMP COLLECTION!

Collect the cards of magical creatures and herbs in your diary.

Enter the world of Slavic legends!

Explore gorgeous, hand-painted locations!

Meet legendary characters from folk tales!

Shape the story with your choices!

Enjoy the immersive work of a famous voice actor!

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
