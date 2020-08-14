Join or Sign In

Escape Game: Valentine's Day for iOS

By Asahi Hirata Free

Developer's Description

By Asahi Hirata

Escape Game: Valentines Day

You are in the lovely Chocolate shop.

Find items, and solving the puzzles for escape from the room.

Then, lets try to tell one how I feel about you.

After clear the game, you can play hide-and-seek with dolls!?

Can you find it all?

Features

Enjoy kids! There are many cute animals!

Easy to start for first players. Lets challenge!

There are Hints, so Dont worry!

Auto-save function!

How to play

Very easy operation method!

Search by tapping the screen.

Change the viewpoint by tapping the button on the bottom of the screen.

Double tap the item button, it will enlarged.

Keeping the enlarged item, you can tap another item, and then compose it.

There is a hint button from MENU which is the upper left corner of the screen.

fee

Its FREE!

Lets enjoy the escape game!

Jammsworks

programmerAsahi Hirata

DesignerNaruma Saito

Produced by two of us.

Our goal is to produce a game that would be fun for the users.

If you like this game, please play other games!

Provide

Music-Note.jphttp://www.music-note.jp/

Music is VFRhttp://musicisvfr.com

icons8https://icons8.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
