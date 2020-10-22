Join or Sign In

Escape Game - Escape from the Witch's House for Android

sekiryou.com

Developer's Description

sekiryou.com

"Escape Game Witch's Escape" is a dark-fantasy puzzle-free horror adventure escape game aiming to escape from a witch's house captured as a sacrifice.

:::how to play:::

Let's escape from the witch's house by solving the mystery based on the clue in the room.

Use arrow keys to move.

There is a place where details can be seen by tapping in the room.

To escape you need to obtain items and use them.

To use an item, tap from the item list to make it the selection state (red frame) and tap the part you want to use.

Hints are displayed by viewing advertisements.

Hints have concise hints and detailed hints.

For some mysteries, a pass button is displayed after looking at hints.

Please use it if you can not solve it even if you look at the hint.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

