Eco Runner is UAE's official ECO action game.

There are 2 types of levels to play, whether you want to test your reflexes by playing the running levels OR test your eye-for-detail by playing the quiz levels, you can do it in a fun and exciting way.

In running levels, you are given a mission to save water, energy or environment. Whether its energy conservation, water conservation or other eco-friendly actions, this game is great for kids to learn about environment and ways to improve it.

In quiz levels, you have to beat the time to find and rectify issues related to water, energy and environment. At the end of a successful find-and-fix phase, you get a chance to answer ECO questions and earn bonus points.

Each level comes with multiple stages. Clearing a stage will unlock the next stage and there are achievement badges to earn!

