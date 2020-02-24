In a fantasy world full of adventure, earn what you can running an item and weapons shop! Live the Millennial dream of getting out of debt! Expand your shop! Go on adventures to get more items!
Gain experience and earn new abilities and more items.
Buy or find and sell as much as you can to make a profit and expand your shop.
Visit the tavern to see what's happening around town. You may even make some new customers there.
