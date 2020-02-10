WONDERFUL GAMEPLAY

Don't rush to swap colors! Tiles are always in two colors. While best Color Ball hops, tap the phones screen to change color to match the color of the Color Tiles.

After every stunning loop one color will swap while you hop, so you'll have to rush and change colors of your color hopper! Hopping and EDM musics gets more pleasing and up tempo as you rush to the future, so be prepared to focus!

We Offer:

-50 Great EDM Songs

-Epic gameplay

-Epic effects to give you rush of joy

-Powerful animated color ball

-Satisfying neon colors of tiles

-Powerful EDM music looper

NOTICE!

This is a fan made game for fans. We bring everyone's favorite Beautiful EDM songs and artists and make the most breathtaking game! If you see something you want taken down, contact us.