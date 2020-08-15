Dot.Line-, also known as Dots and Boxes or simply Dots, is a classic game, traditionally played by two people with paper and pencil. Players take turns drawing lines and trying to capture the majority of cells on the grid. A cell is captured when the player draws the last of the four lines required to complete its borders. The player that captures a cell then gets another turn to draw the next line. Easy, right? :)

In this game you play against computer. To make the game more challenging, you can change the size of the grid or choose how smart your computer opponent should be.

That's it! Purchase the game and enjoy it!