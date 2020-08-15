Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dot.Line- paper & pencil game for iOS

By Hamed Nejad Free

Developer's Description

By Hamed Nejad

Dot.Line-, also known as Dots and Boxes or simply Dots, is a classic game, traditionally played by two people with paper and pencil. Players take turns drawing lines and trying to capture the majority of cells on the grid. A cell is captured when the player draws the last of the four lines required to complete its borders. The player that captures a cell then gets another turn to draw the next line. Easy, right? :)

In this game you play against computer. To make the game more challenging, you can change the size of the grid or choose how smart your computer opponent should be.

That's it! Purchase the game and enjoy it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now