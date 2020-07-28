Join or Sign In

Donald Against the World - Arcade Game & Politics for Android

By J Khenfer Free

Developer's Description

By J Khenfer

Donald Trump's enemies are everywhere: the Democrats with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, China's Xi Jinping, and Iran's Ayatollah. On top of it all, there're bats to deal with!! Help him fight them off with this free game.

Three rules:

1. Don't let anything hit Donald.

2. Eliminate as many threats to Donald as possible.

3. Don't let Kim pass.

Play Donald Against the World without WIFI offline or online.

This game is a satire and should not be viewed as an expression of political support of any kind.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.5

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
