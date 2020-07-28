Donald Trump's enemies are everywhere: the Democrats with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, China's Xi Jinping, and Iran's Ayatollah. On top of it all, there're bats to deal with!! Help him fight them off with this free game.

Three rules:

1. Don't let anything hit Donald.

2. Eliminate as many threats to Donald as possible.

3. Don't let Kim pass.

Play Donald Against the World without WIFI offline or online.

This game is a satire and should not be viewed as an expression of political support of any kind.