Don't Stop The Music - Rihanna Tiles Neon Jump for Android

By Dzenkusdevelopment

Developer's Description

By Dzenkusdevelopment

Feel the power of music rushing through your ears! We recommend using earplugs for best experience!

Hold and drag to control the best Neon Ball. Don't miss any tiles while hopping towards the fun space. Hop is designed to match the beat of the music, so you will feel the power of music through the game!

Choose your favorite music from fun list. The EDM game gets quicker so be ready! Share with family and buddies. Let the power of Neon Hop and EDM song control your body! Tell us if you are singing or dancing while you hop on tiles!

Have powerful experience!

This powerful EDM game is fan made, so inform us about anything you see that you want gone!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
