Chief, Raise, upgrade and defend your very own Caveman horde! Use strategy and command your horde of Stone age Caveman to attack your enemies (or friends) and battle your way to glory in the Prehistoric age of Caveman & Dinosaur!
DinoAge is simple and easy to play, this game is a combination of strategy, Prehistoric Dinosaur world, and some funny jokes. It requires you plan how to build your caveman horde defenses (dont just build and upgrade everything you can in a random order) and plan your attacks carefully (just sending every Caveman or Dinosaur you have wont cut it) in order to win every battle and make your Chief- THE CHIEF.
A funny, new kind of Stone age Prehistoric strategy game from Googles Top-Developer Spartonix, extremely small weight! - less than 40MB!
Game Features - The Chief responsibilities!:
Build and upgrade your very own prehistoric Caveman horde
Place your defenses strategically and defend against other players attacks
Watch out from the Dinosaur raids in this prehistoric world
Train your horde of fierce characters - Spearmen, Brutes, T-Rex, Triceratops and more
Upgrade and evolve your horde into an unbeatable prehistoric force
Battle players worldwide and take their Gold, Food, and Trophies
Challenge your friends to see who has the best horde and who is the better Chief
Discover your favorite attack and defense forces from countless combinations of Caveman and Dinosaur
Watch replays of every battle - Watch your Caveman horde in battles to improve your strategy
See how you compare to other players worldwide in Google Achievements and Ranking
Caveman themed graphics and sounds with funny characters
Free action charged strategy game - You have to have a strategy in your attacks!
Join the DinoAge Community and get updates, participate in competitions or just watch some funny videos of our fierce Caveman:
https://www.facebook.com/DinoAge-Community-1750646855025858/
