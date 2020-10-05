Join or Sign In

D&D Spellbook 5e for Android

By Carifio24 Free

Developer's Description

By Carifio24

This app provides a lightweight, convenient, and ad-free way to manage your Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition spellbook and determine relevant spell properties while playing. Separate lists of favorite, known, and prepared spells can each be kept for multiple characters. No network connection is required.

Included are spells from three D&D 5e sourcebooks:

-Player's Handbook

-Xanathar's Guide to Everything

-Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide

Spells can be searched by name for quick access. You can also sort and filter the spells by a variety of options. Sorting is two-level, with the option to set each level to ascending/descending. Sortable fields include:

-Name

-School

-Level

-Range

-Duration

-Casting Time

Spells can be filtered by any combination of the following:

-Level

-Components

-Sourcebook

-School

-Casting Time

-Duration

-Range

-Concentration

-Ritual

All of the necessary information about spellcasting, both general and class-specific, can be accessed via the info button in the top right.

Other features include:

-Pull down to refresh current spell list, if necessary

-Long press on a star button to unselect all other options of the same type

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.2

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 2.9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
