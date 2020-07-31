Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Crazy Kitty Dress Up Hidden Objects & Paintings for iOS

By Noor Ali Butt Free

Developer's Description

By Noor Ali Butt

Play our newest and best kawaii game for kids! This girlie game features cute kitten as the main character. You can play hidden objects, play hello kitty coloring at the painting books section, or dress up this neko atsume character with many adorable accessories. If you are parents looking for great kids game, download Kitty Dress Up Hidden Objects & Paintings to your iOS device.

This girlie game is perfect young girls because they can have fun playing dressing up with the kitten. Young children, especially girls, love painting books, hello kitty coloring, and hidden mystery. We combine these popular games in our neko atsume theme game, making this as one of the best kitten kawaii games for iPhone and iPad.

Kitty Dress Up Hidden Objects & Paintings Features:

3 Kawaii Games in One!

Play dressing up the kitten to make her look more adorable.

Discover the hidden mystery by solving the hidden objects puzzle.

Hello Kitty Coloring feature: color on our painting books.

Cute neko atsume characters you can choose that will be loved by every kids who love kawaii game.

Easy gameplay so that even young kids will have no problem playing our awesome kids game.

If your girls love cats and kittens, they will adore this kawaii game. There are plenty of cute kitty characters they can choose with various colors. They will also love playing detective by solving hidden mystery in the hidden objects game. So download our 3 in 1 girlie game now for your kids and let them have fun playing and learning with the cute cats!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now