City Parking:Driving Challenge for iOS

BUI THI THUY DUNG

BUI THI THUY DUNG

City Parking:Driving Challenge is an amazing car parking simulator game that requires highest precision! The parking situation in Car Parking Game 3D will require you to show top skills in steering, acceleration, and obstacle avoidance to get those vehicles parked in parking places. As the parking lot driver, you will drive the awesome cars around corners, obstacles, and parking lot borders with speed and accuracy.

Features:

Amazing 3D graphics and lightning effect.

Smooth controls and user-friendly interface.

Realistic Multi Level Car Park

Realistic Driving and Drift park experience.

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
