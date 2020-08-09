Join or Sign In

Cats & Magic: Dream Kingdom for Android

By Creative Mobile Games Free

Developer's Description

By Creative Mobile Games

CATS & MAGIC: Dream Kingdom invites you to a fairy tale world where cats rule!

Collect cute kitties, help them rebuild their kingdom, and send your new cat friends on adventures to find treasure and save all of Catland!

BUILD AND MANAGE YOUR PURRFECT CAT KINGDOM

* Your cat heroes need a place to call home. Set up cat cafes, factories and spas to keep your kitties healthy and happy!

* Place buildings wherever you want and move them if you change your mind later!

* Decorate your city and make it an island paradise for your cats!

* Your kitties get lonely without you. Feed, brush, and play with your cats daily and earn rewards!

BECOME A CAT COLLECTOR

* Ever wonder what Snow White, Rapunzel or Robin Hood would look like as cats? Dozens of cuddly kitty cats with unique personalities are waiting to meet you!

* Meowza! Collect special themed sets of cats!

* Every cat has her own skills, habits, and favorite kitty games she likes to play! Get to know your cats and theyll purr with gratitude!

SEND YOUR CATS ON FUN QUESTS

* Your cats love adventures! Journey to other worlds to collect precious resources and more cats!

* Overcome obstacles using your cats pawsome skills!

* Level up your cats and take on new challenges!

PLAY ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

* With offline mode, you can take your ameowzing cat kingdom with you wherever you go!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.161835

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.4.161835

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

