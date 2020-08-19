Strap on VR goggles and follow a team of hemophilia superheroes through the body to battle the Crimson Commander, a bleed-causing villain. Starting each mission at HQ, youll get to know Captain Fusion and the Protectors before blasting into each adventurous mission.

Features:

- Virtual Reality, hands-free game experience.

- Learn about hemophilia by battling bleeds in a new way.

Health & Safety:

- Intended for use in connection with the infusion process only

- Children under the age of 14 must be supervised by an adult.

- Immediately cease use if you experience nausea, dizziness, eyestrain or other discomfort.

- Follow all setup and operating instructions for your VR goggles.

Disclaimer:

Virtual Reality (VR) is an immersive experience that can affect everyone very differently. VR involves certain risks. Those risks include, but are not limited to, the risk of injury resulting from possible negative reactions that may be triggered by VR, including but not limited to nausea, dizziness, eyestrain, and seizures. This app is a VR app. By downloading this app, you assume all risks associated with its use and its VR features.