Vampires from Bram Stoker's famous novel "Dracula" have appeared nearby. Why are they here? Do you dare to find them? Play in Trinity College or anywhere in the world (using "Random" mode).

Bram Stoker's Vampires is an outdoors game that turns your smartphone into a spooky paranormal detection device. First use the Radar to scan for mysterious phenomena and get close to one, then scan for it using the Viewer and take its photo. Find all the paranormal activity to complete the game. Be prepared for surprises! The audio is great and works best with headphones, but you can play without headphones too. Works best in an open area, like a forest or a park - or in Trinity College Dublin!