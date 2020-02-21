X

Bowling's Boy 2 for iOS

By Mauro Colombo $1.99

Get ready to take on the role of the boy behind the scenes and fix the pins that fall from the bowling alleys!

In the "Easy" game, be careful not to be hit by the knocked down pins and, in the more complex "Hard" game, also pay attention to place the pins in time, before the ball reaches the bottom of the track!

Challenge your friends to beat your records!

Relive the experience of a classic LCD Game from the 80s on your modern smartphone.

New 3D effect on the graphics for an even more realistic dive, game difficulty automatically adjusted.

In this second version the Case has been completely redesigned with a brand new and personalized graphic design of "Back to the 80's - The Games".

In addition, new unprecedented even more precise game controllers and even larger Wide screen!

Collect all the classics of "Back to the 80's - The Games"!

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
