Our app provides video and schedule information about the debate for the US presidential election. presidential election.
When - and where - are the Trump v Biden debates?
There are three presidential debates on the agenda:
29 September in Cleveland, Ohio
15 October in Miami, Florida
22 October in Nashville, Tennessee
Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will also go head-to-head:
7 October in Salt Lake City, Utah
They all take place from 21:00-22:30ET (02:00-03:30BST), with no commercial interruptions.