When - and where - are the Trump v Biden debates?

There are three presidential debates on the agenda:

29 September in Cleveland, Ohio

15 October in Miami, Florida

22 October in Nashville, Tennessee

Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will also go head-to-head:

7 October in Salt Lake City, Utah

They all take place from 21:00-22:30ET (02:00-03:30BST), with no commercial interruptions.