Download Beautiful Mother's Day and enjoy.
How to Use and Install:
-Tap the App Store button.
-Tap Visit Store.
-Browse the App Store and select an app or sticker pack to purchase or download.
Customization of Stickers:
-> Place stickers anywhere on your iMessages
-> Customize your photos with stickers in chat
-> Layer stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
- Scale & Rotate stickers.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.