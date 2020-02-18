X

Beautiful Mother's Day for iOS

By Himanshu Yadav $0.99

Developer's Description

By Himanshu Yadav

Download Beautiful Mother's Day and enjoy.

How to Use and Install:

-Tap the App Store button.

-Tap Visit Store.

-Browse the App Store and select an app or sticker pack to purchase or download.

Customization of Stickers:

-> Place stickers anywhere on your iMessages

-> Customize your photos with stickers in chat

-> Layer stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos

- Scale & Rotate stickers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Messenger Kids

Free
Control who your kids interact with in an environment dedicated to close friends and family.
iOS
Messenger Kids

Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Free
Use Bitmoji in Snapchat, iMessage and wherever else you chat.
iOS
Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji

Happy Easter Emoji Stickers

$0.99
200+ Stickers for Easter.
iOS
Happy Easter Emoji Stickers

Starfishmoji - Starfish Emoji

$1.99
Say it with a Starfish.
iOS
Starfishmoji - Starfish Emoji

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping