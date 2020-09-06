GAME STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Your feedbacks are extremely important for us to deliver you the best game experience as possible. Please, take into account that the game is still in development phase. We are making constant adjustments over time.

Prepare your Arsenal. Adapt your Avatar to your game type. Challenge your friends and other teams.

STRATEGY:

BeJJ is a Jiu-Jitsu card Game for mobile. Your strategy and Avatar must prevail before your opponents online.

REALISM:

The Cards represent real Jiu-Jitsu movements meticulously designed by experienced fighters.

TECHNIQUE:

Improve your performance on the mat exercising your mind and developing your quick thinking . Discover new moves through the game and surprise your friends.

FEATURES:

- Create and customize your Avatar

- Progress from the white belt to the red belt

- Select and Upgrade your cards in your arsenal

- Create teams with your friends

- Compete in Online Championships

- And much more