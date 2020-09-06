Join or Sign In

BeJJ: Jiu-Jitsu Game | Beta (Early Access) for Android

By Smash Mountain Studio

By Smash Mountain Studio

GAME STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Your feedbacks are extremely important for us to deliver you the best game experience as possible. Please, take into account that the game is still in development phase. We are making constant adjustments over time.

Prepare your Arsenal. Adapt your Avatar to your game type. Challenge your friends and other teams.

STRATEGY:

BeJJ is a Jiu-Jitsu card Game for mobile. Your strategy and Avatar must prevail before your opponents online.

REALISM:

The Cards represent real Jiu-Jitsu movements meticulously designed by experienced fighters.

TECHNIQUE:

Improve your performance on the mat exercising your mind and developing your quick thinking . Discover new moves through the game and surprise your friends.

FEATURES:

- Create and customize your Avatar

- Progress from the white belt to the red belt

- Select and Upgrade your cards in your arsenal

- Create teams with your friends

- Compete in Online Championships

- And much more

What's new in version 2.039

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.039

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
