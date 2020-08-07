Join or Sign In

Baby Panda's Animal Puzzle for Android

By Babybus Free

Developer's Description

By Babybus

Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Welcome to Baby Panda's handicraft studio! DIY handicraft with Baby Panda!

String pearls together, blow up balloons, and design creative animal puzzle. Color and shape to decorate your animal handicraft. What are you waiting for? Design your own handicraft using your imagination!

Penguin

Clean the light bulb, lay down newspapers, apply glue and blow dry the glue to design the penguin's body. Draw the hands and feet of the penguin. Cut, assemble, and color them. The penguin is ready! Remember to put on hat and scarf for the penguin and decorate your penguin puzzle!

Butterfly

Can pearls and stones be made into butterfly? Come and give it a try! String together pearls and put stones on to make a butterfly's body; cut the bamboo to make the butterfly's wings and color the wings. Wow, it's a colored butterfly ! Decorate with sprinkled sequins to make the butterfly puzzle look even better!

Lion

Knock flat the cap and paste the eyes, mouth, and hair to DIY the lion's face. Be sure to paste the lion's beard as well! Use the can to make the body and the lion is ready. Squeeze on foam to wash the lion's hair. Blow with hair dryer to create a stylish wavy hair style!

Sheep

Cut the wood to assemble the sheep's body and head. Take out cotton and paste it on the sheep to make the sheep. You can also interact with the sheep: chase the sheep into the sheep pen. One, two, three...all the sheep are in the sheep pen. Great job!

Features:

- DIY 6 kinds of animals: penguin, lion, sheep, hen, butterfly, and crocodile.

- Design animal puzzle with pearl, balloon, can, straw, and more.

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.43.00.10

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 8.43.00.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
