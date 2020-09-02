Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BT Control & Monitor for Android

By ASHYOYO SYSTEMS Free

Developer's Description

By ASHYOYO SYSTEMS

This application can be used to interact with your control board as it can send and receive data from Bluetooth Module (such as HC05,HC06,..)

You can use this application for control robots, monitor data and a lot of applications

Your can fabricate a control board to talk with our application using Bluetooth Protocol.

Controllers supported : different types of microcontrollers(such as PIC Microship,ATMEL AVR,....) , Arduino(UNO,Mega,...) , Raspberry PI,...

Using this application you can turn on and off three types of actuators: Light(ON/OFF) , Television(ON/OFF) and Fan(ON/OFF)

also you can dim light using PWM technique

in addition, you can send a simple sentence from your mobile to the control board and then use it to print on LCD

Using this application, Monitoring data also become easy as you can show Temperature on Mobile and Show Switches Status (Pressed or Released)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now