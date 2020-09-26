Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ava Max - Kings & Queens New Song Lyrics for Android

By sigesitDev Free

Developer's Description

By sigesitDev

Our Ava Max Song Music app aggregates free tracks that are trending on the world's largest video social networks, so it will give you a very interesting experience when you just have it Can listen to music and can do other tasks on smartphones.

Ava Max Song Lyrics is the entire repertoire of the best songs for you. Ava Max Song Lyrics brings the latest trendy mp3 music chart to enrich your music experience. You can search and listen to millions of free music from Ava Max Song Lyrics.

Popular Ava Max Song List:

Sweet But Psycho

Kings & Queens

So Am I

Torn

Salt

My Way

Not Your Barbie Girl

Freaking Me Out

On Somebody

Blood, Sweat & Tears

So Am I (remix) (feat. NCT 127)

Alone, Pt. II (feat. Alan Walker)

Into Your Arms (feat. Witt Lowry)

Don't forget your comments about the Ava Max Song Lyrics app and 5-star support so we can develop new apps in the future.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now