Auroras.live Free for iOS

By David Gray

Developer's Description

By David Gray

Auroras.live is an app for astrophotographers and night-sky enthusiasts who want to photograph or view an aurora. Using up-to-the-minute information from the ACE / DSCOVR spacecraft, along with other data from NOAA and weather from Norway's Meteorological Institute, users can quickly determine if an aurora is visible in the night sky and find the perfect location to set up and watch the northern or southern lights.

If you have a Pebble smartwatch, you can also download the companion watch app to see aurora hunting info on your wrist, and get notifications when an event is predicted to occur.

Features:

- View current and predicted aurora data, updated every minute

- Easy to read and consistent gauges and indicators for quick estimations of activity

- View a range of hand-picked and user submitted locations, plus the best place within your area to see an aurora.

- Access current and 9 day weather forecasts for almost anywhere on earth

- Times and dates automatically converted to your local timezone. No more manual conversion from UTC!

- View a range of webcams, charts and satellite images from around the world.

- Apps available for web, mobile, desktop and Pebble smartwatch, so you'll always have the data you need, wherever you are

If you're a developer, we also offer an API, so you can integrate weather and aurora information within your own apps!

Keywords: Aurora, Borealis, Australis, Northern Lights, Southern Lights, astrophotography

What's new in version 0.9.7

What's new in version 0.9.7

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 0.9.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

