Free Music Editor Audio MP3 Cutter and Ringtone Maker app creates ringtone, alarms, and notifications from MP3, WAV,AAC/MP4, 3GPP/AMR Audio formats.

You can cut the best part of your audio song and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Music File/Notification Tone and etc.

Now Make your own MP3 ringtones fast and easy way with this all in one new app.

You can record your own live audio and this new MP3 editor can edit and trim the best parts from it.