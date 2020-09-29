Join or Sign In

Attack Nuclear Bunker:ANB for Android

By HYUN JOO RYU Free

Developer's Description

By HYUN JOO RYU

The raw material for plutonium nuclear weapons that threaten peace are hidden in bunkers everywhere.

Please collect the plutonium defeating enemies.

Stage 22 is provided with the release.

On October 20 and it will be available up to 30 stages.

- Thank you that enjoy my games.

Until October 20 to complete the 30 stages, but it has been updated late because of I work with the employment relationship.

Was completed late but please enjoy my game.

I will provide more game stages.

Thank you ^^

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

