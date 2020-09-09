Join or Sign In

Antura & the Letters (Arabic) for iOS

By Video Games Without Borders Free

Developer's Description

By Video Games Without Borders

Reading has never been so much fun!

Help your kids learn Arabic with this Award-winning FREE game!

Learning becomes an adventure with Antura, the fun-loving dog. Catch Arabic letters hidden around the world, while solving puzzles and earning gifts along the way. With Antura, kids will be able to easily grow their language skills and practice reading in Arabic as they progress through the game one step at a time. You dont need internet access to play, so your child can read anywhere! Antura won the Best Serious Game award at the Fun & Serious Festival 2017.

. . . ! " 2017" "Fun and Serious".

This free game is great for any child who wants to learn Arabic letters and words. Antura and the Letters is entirely in Arabic, so basic Arabic speaking skills will be required.

FEATURE LIST

General:

- A free app that teaches children the modern standard Arabic alphabet

- Guided lessons on reading and pronunciation

Activities:

- 23 fun games teaching the principles of reading Arabic

- 9 types of quizzes to test and reinforce each subject your child learns

- Customize Antura and his play space with over 500 different item combinations!

- 23

- 9

- 500 !

Journey:

- 6 incredible worlds with different environments like mountains, islands, villages and more

- 15 learning blocks in each world to guide your childs progress step by step

- 6

- 15

Lessons:

- All Modern Standard Arabic letters (including basic diacritics, letter sounds and combinations)

- More than 400 words taught

- 100

- 400

Winner of the international EduApp4Syria competition, Antura and the Letters is a free, playful smartphone game that mixes the best entertainment technology with practical Arabic educational content to give kids, ages 5 - 10, an engaging learning experience. Antura was created to support children that are not able to attend schools, but any child can play and learn Arabic easily for free.

"EduApp4Syria" " " 5 10 . .

This project was funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and developed by Cologne Game Lab, Video Games Without Borders and Wixel Studios.

http://www.antura.org

https://www.facebook.com/antura.initiative

https://twitter.com/AnturaGame

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
