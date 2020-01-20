New sensory casual game "Annie's 5th Avenue"
- Clicker & Tycoon : Annie's 5th Avenue!!
"Times Square Annie" has applied Tycoon's simple game play system for players to easily access the game.
- UI system that is easier and intuitive!!
"Annie's 5th Avenue" uses intuitive UI system which makes it easier so anyone can enjoy the game.
- Create Shopping Avenue that stimulates women's senses
Build shops that are inspired by tour sites of Europe and South-East Asia by playing "Annie's 5th Avenue"~!
- Various cute characters, costumes, & buff system
With "Annie's 5th Avenue" you can enjoy costume item with charming character friends.
