New sensory casual game "Annie's 5th Avenue"

- Clicker & Tycoon : Annie's 5th Avenue!!

"Times Square Annie" has applied Tycoon's simple game play system for players to easily access the game.

- UI system that is easier and intuitive!!

"Annie's 5th Avenue" uses intuitive UI system which makes it easier so anyone can enjoy the game.

- Create Shopping Avenue that stimulates women's senses

Build shops that are inspired by tour sites of Europe and South-East Asia by playing "Annie's 5th Avenue"~!

- Various cute characters, costumes, & buff system

With "Annie's 5th Avenue" you can enjoy costume item with charming character friends.