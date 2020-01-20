X

Annie's 5th Avenue for iOS

By Lunosoft Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Lunosoft Inc.

New sensory casual game "Annie's 5th Avenue"

- Clicker & Tycoon : Annie's 5th Avenue!!

"Times Square Annie" has applied Tycoon's simple game play system for players to easily access the game.

- UI system that is easier and intuitive!!

"Annie's 5th Avenue" uses intuitive UI system which makes it easier so anyone can enjoy the game.

- Create Shopping Avenue that stimulates women's senses

Build shops that are inspired by tour sites of Europe and South-East Asia by playing "Annie's 5th Avenue"~!

- Various cute characters, costumes, & buff system

With "Annie's 5th Avenue" you can enjoy costume item with charming character friends.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping