Adelita's Revolution for Android

By Hugo Raygoza $159.00

Developer's Description

By Hugo Raygoza

Adelita's Revolution mixes elements of roguelikes and turn-based tactical combat to create a unique experience full of action. Each time you make a move, the enemies will do the corresponding thing at the same time; so think your movements well before performing them.

Join Adelita in this adventure full of emotion to help her recover her family and discover the mysteries that are presented to her.

Main Features:

-Combine elements of roguelikes and turn-based tactical combat.

-Unique and exciting mechanics.

-Pixel art graphics.

-Catching history.

-Great chiptune (8-bit) music. By https://ozzed.net/

-Exciting boss battles.

-Variety of weapons, powers, costumes, enemies and scenarios.

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

